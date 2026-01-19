CEA Engages Railway Employees’ Multi-State Cooperative Societies to Fast-Track Electoral Reforms Under Amended MSCS Act

The Cooperative Election Authority (CEA) on 19 January 2026 convened a consultative meeting with representatives of Multi-State Cooperative Societies of Railway Employees to facilitate the alignment of their bye-laws with the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2023, a key reform aimed at strengthening democratic governance and transparency in the cooperative sector.

The meeting witnessed participation from 16 Multi-State Cooperative Societies of Railway Employees, with over 40 office bearers, including Chairpersons and Chief Executives, taking part in the deliberations.

Strengthening Democratic Governance in Cooperatives

Addressing the gathering, Shri Devendra Kumar Singh, Chairperson, Cooperative Election Authority, outlined the statutory mandate of the CEA, established following the 2023 amendments to the MSCS Act. He emphasised that the Authority is responsible for the preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in all Multi-State Cooperative Societies.

Shri Singh informed that since its inception, the CEA has:

Successfully conducted 220 elections across the country

70 elections currently underway in various Multi-State Cooperative Societies

He highlighted that timely alignment of bye-laws with the amended Act is essential to ensure smooth electoral processes and institutional credibility.

Scale and Significance of Railway Employees’ Cooperative Societies

There are around 18 Multi-State Cooperative Societies of Railway Employees, collectively representing 8–10 lakh railway employees as members. These societies primarily provide deposit-taking and loan facilities at concessional rates, handling an estimated ₹10,000 crore in deposits and loans. Notably, four of these societies also hold banking licences, underlining their systemic importance within the cooperative financial ecosystem.

The CEA has already conducted elections in five Railway Employees’ Cooperative Societies, including:

The Jackson Cooperative Credit Society of the Employees of Western Railway Ltd., Mumbai

SE, SEC & E. Co. Railways Employees’ Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Kolkata

The N.E. & E.C. Railway Employees Multi-State Primary Cooperative Bank Ltd., Gorakhpur

The Railway Shramik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Bikaner

The Eastern Railway Employees Cooperative Bank, Kolkata

Key Focus Areas of the Meeting

The deliberations centred on:

Amendment of society bye-laws in conformity with the MSCS (Amendment) Act, 2023

Constitution of representative General Bodies and election of delegates

Timely submission of election proposals , at least six months prior to completion of the Board’s tenure

Maintenance of functional and updated websites to enhance transparency and member access

Institutional Measures to Improve Election Integrity

To strengthen electoral processes, the CEA has developed a comprehensive institutional framework, including:

Manuals for Returning Officers

Guidelines for prior approval of Boards of Directors and Office Bearers

A Handbook on preparation of voters’ lists

Model Code of Conduct for elections

Guidelines on submission of election expenditure returns by candidates

Shri Singh also shared practical insights from elections conducted in Railway Employees’ Cooperative Societies across different regions.

Regulatory and Administrative Perspectives

Shri R.K. Gupta, Vice-Chairperson, CEA, made a detailed presentation on operational challenges in election conduct and the steps taken to ensure transparency and fairness.

Shri Anand Kumar Jha, Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Ms. Monika Khanna, Member, CEA, stressed the urgent need for societies to amend their bye-laws in line with the amended Act to avoid delays and legal complications in future elections.

The meeting was also attended by Shri S.K. Roy, Deputy Director (Establishment), Ministry of Railways, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Cooperation, including Shri Mukesh Kumar, Economic Advisor, and Ms. Renu Shekhawat, Joint Director.

A Call for Continuous Engagement

Participants appreciated the proactive outreach by the Cooperative Election Authority and recommended that such consultative engagements be held regularly to deepen awareness, resolve implementation challenges and strengthen democratic functioning in cooperative institutions.

The interaction marks another step toward institutionalising transparency, accountability and member participation in India’s multi-state cooperative sector, in line with the government’s broader cooperative reform agenda.