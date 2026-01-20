Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle at ICSI: New President and VP Step Up

CS Pawan G Chandak has been elected as President and CS Dwarakanath Chennur as Vice President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for 2026. Both bring extensive experience in corporate law. Chandak has a strong background in Company Secretaryship while Chennur is an expert in insolvency matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:30 IST
Leadership Shuffle at ICSI: New President and VP Step Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has elected CS Pawan G Chandak as its new President and CS Dwarakanath Chennur as Vice President for the year 2026, effective January 19, 2026.

CS Pawan G Chandak, a seasoned Company Secretary with a specialization in Labour Laws, has been a prominent figure in the corporate sector. His leadership experience spans over two decades, including roles such as Independent Director and Advisor for various MNCs.

CS Dwarakanath Chennur, with expertise in Corporate Laws and Insolvency, brings a wealth of experience as a Fellow Member of ICSI. His career began in 1992 and he has been active in steering various companies through complex regulatory landscapes. The ICSI, a leading professional body in India, continues its focus on quality education and professional standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

 Greece
2
Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

 Global
3
Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

 Ukraine
4
LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026