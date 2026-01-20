Leadership Shuffle at ICSI: New President and VP Step Up

In a significant leadership change, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has elected CS Pawan G Chandak as its new President and CS Dwarakanath Chennur as Vice President for the year 2026, effective January 19, 2026.

CS Pawan G Chandak, a seasoned Company Secretary with a specialization in Labour Laws, has been a prominent figure in the corporate sector. His leadership experience spans over two decades, including roles such as Independent Director and Advisor for various MNCs.

CS Dwarakanath Chennur, with expertise in Corporate Laws and Insolvency, brings a wealth of experience as a Fellow Member of ICSI. His career began in 1992 and he has been active in steering various companies through complex regulatory landscapes. The ICSI, a leading professional body in India, continues its focus on quality education and professional standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)