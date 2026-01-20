PDUNASS Launches IBC Training to Equip EPFO Officers for Complex Insolvency and Social Security Challenges

In a significant step towards strengthening institutional readiness under India’s evolving insolvency regime, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) has inaugurated a five-day specialised training programme on ‘Legal Management & the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016’ for officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The programme, being conducted from 19 to 23 January 2026, is designed to enhance the legal, procedural, and institutional capacity of EPFO officers in addressing insolvency-related matters, particularly those impacting the protection and recovery of workers’ provident fund dues under the IBC framework.

The inaugural session was addressed by Shri Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS; Shri Rajesh Tiwari, General Manager, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI); Shri Rizwan Uddin, Chief Learning Officer, PDUNASS; and Shri Sanjay Kumar Rai, RPFC-I and Course Director, highlighting the growing intersection between social security administration and insolvency law.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Kumar Rohit said that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has fundamentally reshaped India’s legal and economic architecture. He noted that statutory authorities such as EPFO increasingly face complex legal questions related to moratorium provisions, priority and treatment of provident fund dues, assessment versus recovery challenges, and representation before adjudicating authorities under the IBC regime.

He emphasised that insolvency jurisprudence is continuously evolving, making it imperative for EPFO officers to remain legally updated, procedurally consistent, and institutionally aligned. “Effective handling of insolvency cases is critical to safeguarding workers’ social security interests while ensuring strict compliance with the statutory framework of the IBC,” he said, adding that the programme has been structured to deliver a practical, application-oriented understanding of insolvency proceedings relevant to EPFO’s statutory mandate.

The training programme is being attended by officers in the ranks of RPFC-I, RPFC-II and APFC, including both experienced field officers and newly inducted direct recruits. Shri Rohit also acknowledged the support of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) in facilitating expert resource persons for the programme.

Addressing the participants, Shri Rajesh Tiwari, GM, IBBI, outlined the objectives, institutional framework, and stakeholder roles under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. He shared insights on recent legal and regulatory developments and underscored the importance of timely, coordinated action by statutory authorities to achieve effective insolvency resolution outcomes.

Shri Rizwan Uddin, Chief Learning Officer, PDUNASS, briefed participants on the academic structure and learning objectives of the programme, while Shri Sanjay Kumar Rai, Course Director, elaborated on the course design and expected outcomes.

The programme features expert sessions by IBBI officials, Resolution Professionals, Standing Counsels of EPFO, former Members of NCLT and NCLAT, and academicians from National Law Universities. Key focus areas include legal management within EPFO, handling IBC-related litigation, recovery of provident fund dues during insolvency proceedings, and analysis of recent judicial pronouncements shaping insolvency jurisprudence.

The initiative underscores PDUNASS’s commitment to capacity building and legal preparedness, ensuring that EPFO officers are equipped to navigate the complexities of insolvency resolution while protecting the social security rights of India’s workforce.

Call to Action

Statutory authorities, legal professionals, and policy institutions are encouraged to collaborate with PDUNASS and EPFO to strengthen institutional coordination under the IBC framework and develop best practices that balance insolvency resolution with the protection of workers’ social security interests.