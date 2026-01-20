Supreme Court Reviews Hawaii's Property Gun Law
The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a challenge to Hawaii's law that restricts carrying handguns on private property open to the public without owner's permission. The challengers, supported by Trump's administration, argue this infringes on Second Amendment rights following a 2022 precedent expanding gun rights.
The U.S. Supreme Court has taken up the controversy surrounding Hawaii's new law that limits carrying handguns on private property that is accessible to the public without explicit owner consent. The law demands clear authorization, either written or verbal, to bring a firearm onto such properties.
The challengers, backed by the Trump administration, argue it's a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The case hinges on a 2022 Supreme Court precedent that struck down similar restrictions in New York, insisting firearm laws must align with historical regulations, not just government interests.
As the high court revisits gun rights amid the nation's urgent discourse on firearms violence, a decision is anticipated by June. Given its conservative leanings, the court has a history of expanding Second Amendment protections, highlighting their stance in previous significant rulings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
