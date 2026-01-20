Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Hawaii's Property Gun Law

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a challenge to Hawaii's law that restricts carrying handguns on private property open to the public without owner's permission. The challengers, supported by Trump's administration, argue this infringes on Second Amendment rights following a 2022 precedent expanding gun rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:39 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Hawaii's Property Gun Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken up the controversy surrounding Hawaii's new law that limits carrying handguns on private property that is accessible to the public without explicit owner consent. The law demands clear authorization, either written or verbal, to bring a firearm onto such properties.

The challengers, backed by the Trump administration, argue it's a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The case hinges on a 2022 Supreme Court precedent that struck down similar restrictions in New York, insisting firearm laws must align with historical regulations, not just government interests.

As the high court revisits gun rights amid the nation's urgent discourse on firearms violence, a decision is anticipated by June. Given its conservative leanings, the court has a history of expanding Second Amendment protections, highlighting their stance in previous significant rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
2
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
3
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
4
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026