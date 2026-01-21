VP Releases Book Tracing Ram Janmabhoomi Journey of Faith, Law and Democracy

Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today released the book “Chalice of Ambrosia: Ram Janmabhoomi – Challenge and Response”, authored by former Secretary to the Government of India Shri Surendra Kumar Pachauri, at a ceremony held at the Vice President’s Enclave.

Addressing a distinguished gathering, the Vice President said the book offers a measured, empathetic and scholarly account of the centuries-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, documenting how faith, history, constitutional values and the rule of law ultimately converged in a democratic resolution.

He described the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya as a defining moment in India’s civilisational narrative, noting that while temples may exist across the country, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds a singular spiritual and cultural significance. He observed that the journey to reclaim the site demonstrated both the resilience of faith and the strength of India’s democratic institutions.

Shri Radhakrishnan underlined that the prolonged legal process—despite widespread public faith—highlighted India’s commitment to constitutional methods and judicial scrutiny. “The land was allotted only after due process and evidence,” he said, adding that this reinforces India’s identity as the Mother of Democracy.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict of 2019, the Vice President said the judgment marked a historic turning point that fulfilled the aspirations of millions and restored a sense of national self-respect. He noted that the verdict was informed not only by faith but also by archaeological findings, including evidence of a pre-existing structure cited in the book.

Commending the author, Shri Radhakrishnan said that writing history demands balance and fidelity to truth. He praised Shri Pachauri for presenting the Ram Janmabhoomi movement without sensationalism or distortion, ensuring that future generations understand the sacrifices, debates and democratic processes involved.

The Vice President also recalled the nationwide public participation following the verdict, including the crowd-funded campaign led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which mobilised over ₹3,000 crore from devotees worldwide. He shared a personal reflection on his mother’s participation in the shila puja during the 1990s, underscoring the movement’s emotional resonance across generations.

Crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Radhakrishnan said the revival of the sacred site emerged as an expression of India’s mature democracy and cultural confidence. He recalled the Dhwaja-rohan ceremony of 25 November 2025 as a deeply emotional moment witnessed nationwide.

Highlighting the universal appeal of Lord Shri Ram, the Vice President said devotion to Ram transcends geography, finding expression from Ayodhya and Rameswaram to Fiji and Angkor Wat in Cambodia. He noted that Lord Ram’s life teaches that true greatness lies in virtue, justice and winning hearts rather than ruling kingdoms.

Concluding his remarks, Shri Radhakrishnan congratulated Shri Pachauri and expressed hope that the book would reach a wide readership and contribute meaningfully to public understanding of one of India’s most consequential historical journeys.

The event was attended by several eminent personalities, including Shri Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust; Shri Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India; Shri Deepak Gupta, former Chairperson, UPSC; Shri Amit Khare, Secretary to the Vice President; and representatives from Har Anand Publications, among other dignitaries.