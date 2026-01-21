Ecuador's Escalating Murder Rate: A Nation in Crisis

Ecuador witnessed a significant surge in murders in 2025, marking a 30% increase compared to the prior year. This alarming rise highlights the challenges faced by President Daniel Noboa's government in tackling gang violence.

According to the interior ministry, 9,216 murders were recorded last year, a steep ascent from 7,063 in 2024. This growth reverses the previous year's trend, which saw a 15% decrease. The surge in violence is attributed to fierce turf battles among splintered gangs vying for control after the demise or capture of their leaders.

The police have reported apprehending 20 "high-value" targets in 2025. Most violence occurred in the coastal province of Guayas, home to the crucial port city of Guayaquil. In response to the crisis, Noboa has declared several states of emergency and deployed over 10,000 soldiers to the country's three most violent provinces.

