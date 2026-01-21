Left Menu

Minnesota Officials Under Federal Scrutiny in Immigration Probe

Federal prosecutors issued six grand jury subpoenas to Minnesota officials to investigate potential obstruction of federal law enforcement during an immigration operation. The subpoenas were sent to state and city offices including those of the governors and mayors. Details were shared under anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 21-01-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 01:00 IST
In a significant development, federal prosecutors have issued six grand jury subpoenas as part of an investigation focusing on Minnesota officials' actions during a major immigration operation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The subpoenas aim to uncover any obstruction or impedance to federal law enforcement efforts.

According to a person familiar with the proceedings, the subpoenas were delivered to the offices of key political figures, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Jacob Frey and Kaohly Her respectively. Officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties have also received subpoenas.

The source, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, provided the information to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, emphasizing the sensitivity of this ongoing investigation.

