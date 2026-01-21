Minnesota Officials Under Federal Scrutiny in Immigration Probe

In a significant development, federal prosecutors have issued six grand jury subpoenas as part of an investigation focusing on Minnesota officials' actions during a major immigration operation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The subpoenas aim to uncover any obstruction or impedance to federal law enforcement efforts.

According to a person familiar with the proceedings, the subpoenas were delivered to the offices of key political figures, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Jacob Frey and Kaohly Her respectively. Officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties have also received subpoenas.

The source, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, provided the information to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, emphasizing the sensitivity of this ongoing investigation.

