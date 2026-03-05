Britain Tightens Immigration with Visa Rule for St. Lucians

Britain has instituted a visa requirement for St. Lucians, effective Thursday, following a significant rise in asylum claims from citizens of the small Caribbean nation. This development was announced in a statement by St. Lucia's government, highlighting a growing concern over immigration policies.

Immigration remains a core political issue in Britain. Under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the government faces intensifying pressure to reform the system, particularly as the populist Reform UK party's influence rises in public opinion polls.

St. Lucia, once a British colony, has a population of approximately 180,000. The World Bank reported a net emigration of only 23 people last year, underlining the relatively small scale of movement despite the new visa measures.

