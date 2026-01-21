Dramatic Police Encounter: Two Arrested After Pharmacy Shooting
Two men involved in a pharmacy shooting in Sector 32 were apprehended after a police encounter. Despite attempting to flee and firing at officers, they were injured in the legs during the confrontation. Subsequently, they were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two individuals allegedly connected to a shooting incident at a Sector 32 pharmacy have been apprehended following a confrontation with law enforcement, authorities reported on Wednesday.
Police, acting on a tip-off, attempted to stop a vehicle at a Sector 39 checkpoint. However, the suspects attempted to evade capture and fired upon the officers, according to reports.
In a shootout that ensued, identified suspects Rahul and Rocky received leg injuries from police gunfire and were later transported to a Sector 16 government hospital for medical care.
