Dramatic Police Encounter: Two Arrested After Pharmacy Shooting

Two men involved in a pharmacy shooting in Sector 32 were apprehended after a police encounter. Despite attempting to flee and firing at officers, they were injured in the legs during the confrontation. Subsequently, they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two individuals allegedly connected to a shooting incident at a Sector 32 pharmacy have been apprehended following a confrontation with law enforcement, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Police, acting on a tip-off, attempted to stop a vehicle at a Sector 39 checkpoint. However, the suspects attempted to evade capture and fired upon the officers, according to reports.

In a shootout that ensued, identified suspects Rahul and Rocky received leg injuries from police gunfire and were later transported to a Sector 16 government hospital for medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

