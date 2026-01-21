Left Menu

ED Director's Crucial Kolkata Visit Amid Controversy

ED Director Rahul Navin is set to review the central agency's operations in Kolkata, amid ongoing investigations into a coal pilferage scam involving I-PAC. The visit follows claims of obstruction by West Bengal's chief minister during a search. Navin will reassess personnel security and logistical arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ED Director Rahul Navin is poised to reach Kolkata, marking a significant visit aimed at reviewing the central agency's operations in the eastern region, as confirmed by officials. This anticipated visit follows the agency's intensive searches involving the political consultancy firm I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain.

Navin's agenda includes a day-long meeting at the eastern regional office in Salt Lake, where he will engage with staff, scrutinize ongoing cases, and gather insights into operational conditions and security arrangements. This follows the backdrop of allegations against West Bengal's leadership, who, according to the agency, obstructed the discovery of crucial evidence during searches.

I-PAC, pivotal in providing consultancy to the ruling party, is at the center of ED's investigations, sparking political tensions as the Trinamool Congress accuses the agency of targeting election-strategy documents ahead of state polls. Navin's visit underscores recurrent logistical reviews, akin to his previous prompt response after an attack on the agency's team in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

