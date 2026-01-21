Punjab Police's Bold Operation Prahaar Targets Organised Crime Networks

In a determined effort to counter organized crime, Punjab Police are executing Operation Prahaar, a comprehensive crackdown aimed at dismantling criminal networks connected to overseas gangsters. This operation is part of a broader strategy to eradicate crime from the state.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav's rigorous 72-hour agenda has mobilized over 2,000 police units and engaged approximately 12,000 officers across Punjab. As of now, the police have rounded up 2,500 individuals linked to criminal enterprises.

Special DG Arpit Shukla emphasized the thoroughness of the investigations, which cover financial networks, logistics, and weapon supply chains. Citizens are encouraged to contribute anonymously to crime prevention efforts, with rewards offered for useful information. The initiative reflects the state's zero-tolerance stance against gang-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)