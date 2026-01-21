Left Menu

Punjab Police's Bold Operation Prahaar Targets Organised Crime Networks

Punjab Police initiated Operation Prahaar, a large-scale effort to dismantle organised crime networks linked to gangsters abroad. Over 12,000 officers have been deployed, leading to the arrest of 2,500 people in two days. Financial, logistical, and communication systems are under investigation to disrupt criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:53 IST
Punjab Police's Bold Operation Prahaar Targets Organised Crime Networks
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to counter organized crime, Punjab Police are executing Operation Prahaar, a comprehensive crackdown aimed at dismantling criminal networks connected to overseas gangsters. This operation is part of a broader strategy to eradicate crime from the state.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav's rigorous 72-hour agenda has mobilized over 2,000 police units and engaged approximately 12,000 officers across Punjab. As of now, the police have rounded up 2,500 individuals linked to criminal enterprises.

Special DG Arpit Shukla emphasized the thoroughness of the investigations, which cover financial networks, logistics, and weapon supply chains. Citizens are encouraged to contribute anonymously to crime prevention efforts, with rewards offered for useful information. The initiative reflects the state's zero-tolerance stance against gang-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

 Global
3
Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

 Germany
4
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026