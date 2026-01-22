Left Menu

Retired Official Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud in Delhi Bomb Blast Case Hoax

A retired civic official in Mumbai was scammed of Rs 16.5 lakh by fraudsters posing as law enforcement in connection to a fake Delhi bomb blast case. The scammers demanded the victim deposit funds for verification purposes but disappeared after receiving the money. A police case is underway.

Updated: 22-01-2026 08:20 IST
A retired civic official from Mumbai was allegedly scammed out of Rs 16.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency. The fraud involved threatening the victim with a fabricated connection to a Delhi bomb blast case.

After receiving an initial threatening call on December 11, the victim was asked to download the Signal application, through which he received a video call from someone impersonating an NIA officer. The calls claimed his bank account was linked to money laundering activities.

Under the guise of verifying whether his investments and deposits were from legal sources, the fraudsters coerced the victim into transferring funds. After receiving Rs 16.5 lakh, they ceased all communication. The incident sheds light on a rising trend of 'digital arrest' fraud, highlighting the importance of awareness to prevent similar crimes.

