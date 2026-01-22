Left Menu

Palwal Court Hands 10-Year Sentences in Arms Smuggling Case

Two men were sentenced to 10 years in prison for interstate arms smuggling in a 2022 case. The court also fined them Rs 5,000 each. A significant cache of illegal weapons was seized, and the convicts were supplying multiple states with arms. Strong evidence led to their conviction.

Palwal Court Hands 10-Year Sentences in Arms Smuggling Case
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in arms smuggling, a court in Palwal declared on Thursday. The convicts have also been fined Rs 5,000 each, following their arrest in 2022 by the Palwal police under the leadership of former SP Rajesh Duggal.

The police operation uncovered an interstate arms smuggling network on July 10, 2022. Authorities apprehended Kilor Singh, the gang's mastermind, and Jam Singh, both residents of Sendhwa village, located in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of 41 illegal weapons and weapons manufacturing equipment from an illegal factory.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to supplying arms to several states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, for years. Police filed a chargesheet against the suspects, leading to their conviction in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Tayyab Hussain on January 14, based on substantial evidence and effective prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

