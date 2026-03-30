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Historic Appeal: Gambian Minister Challenges Conviction in Swiss Court

Former Gambian minister Ousman Sonko has appealed a landmark conviction for crimes against humanity in a Swiss court. Sonko, convicted in May 2024 under universal jurisdiction, challenges the ruling citing legislative timing. The case holds significant implications for prosecuting Jammeh-era crimes and continues in Bellinzona until April 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:50 IST
Historic Appeal: Gambian Minister Challenges Conviction in Swiss Court

A historic appeal unfolded in Switzerland as former Gambian minister Ousman Sonko contested his conviction for crimes against humanity. The ruling, announced in May 2024, marked a precedent as the first-ever high-ranking official tried in Europe under universal jurisdiction. His appeal, based on legislative timing, will be scrutinized in Bellinzona's Federal Criminal Court.

Among the audience are five of the ten plaintiffs represented in the case, alongside Sonko and legal representatives. Sonko's legal defense, led by Philippe Currat, argued that significant incidents preceded the 2011 enactment of Swiss legislation governing such prosecution. Plaintiffs, along with the prosecution, are seeking an extended life sentence that includes charges of sexual violence.

Legal experts, including Reed Brody of the International Commission of Jurists, emphasize the case's potential repercussions for addressing crimes committed during Yahya Jammeh's regime in The Gambia. The proceedings are scheduled to extend into April, although a final, non-public appeal session remains a future possibility.

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