Justice Rendered: Four Acquitted in 2015 Delhi Murder Case
A Delhi court acquitted four individuals accused of a 2015 murder due to contradictions in witness testimonies and investigative lapses. The prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of the accused under IPC Section 302/34. The investigation faced criticism for missing evidence and procedural errors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:24 IST
Country:
- India
A Delhi court has acquitted four men accused of a 2015 murder in the Kamla Market area, citing significant discrepancies in witness accounts and investigative shortcomings.
Judge Virender Kumar Kharta criticized the prosecution for failing to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt under India's penal code, focusing on the absence of independent witnesses and crucial evidence like CCTV footage.
The decision noted flaws in the investigation, such as non-functional cameras and lack of blood found on the accused's clothes, leading to the acquittal of Kapil Dev, Mohan Singh, Vishal, and Manish.
