Justice Rendered: Four Acquitted in 2015 Delhi Murder Case

A Delhi court has acquitted four men accused of a 2015 murder in the Kamla Market area, citing significant discrepancies in witness accounts and investigative shortcomings.

Judge Virender Kumar Kharta criticized the prosecution for failing to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt under India's penal code, focusing on the absence of independent witnesses and crucial evidence like CCTV footage.

The decision noted flaws in the investigation, such as non-functional cameras and lack of blood found on the accused's clothes, leading to the acquittal of Kapil Dev, Mohan Singh, Vishal, and Manish.

(With inputs from agencies.)