India Post Targets ₹17,546 Cr Revenue as Q3 Review Flags Logistics Push

The Department of Posts today held its Quarterly Business Review (QBR) for Q3 of FY 2025–26 in New Delhi, chaired by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. Senior officials, including Secretary (Posts) Ms. Vandita Kaul, Postal Services Board members and Heads of Circles from across the country, participated in the review.

Strong Revenue Momentum, Ambitious Target

Addressing the meeting, the Union Minister said India Post has set an ambitious revenue target of ₹17,546 crore for FY 2025–26, significantly higher than last year. He noted that the organisation has already achieved ₹10,155 crore in the first three quarters, placing it firmly on track to approach the annual goal.

Revenue up to Q3 reflects a year-on-year growth of 8.2%, compared to ₹9,385 crore in the same period last year. Shri Scindia emphasised that this progress underlines India Post’s strategic shift towards a parcel- and logistics-driven model, aligned with the rapid expansion of e-commerce, integrated supply chains and citizen-centric service delivery.

Core Logistics Under Scrutiny

Reviewing Q3 performance, the Minister said that while overall trends remain positive, core verticals—Parcels, Mail and International Mail—have underperformed.

“The future growth of India Post depends on the strength of its core logistics engine,” he said, stressing that parcels and mail must begin “firing on all cylinders.” He directed major circles such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Delhi, which together account for nearly 60% of India Post’s potential business volume, to urgently replicate best practices from high-performing regions.

Circle-Wise Performance Highlights

A detailed review of circle-wise performance showed notable standouts:

Rajasthan emerged as the best-performing circle overall , achieving 82% of its Q3 targets

Karnataka topped the Post Office Savings Bank segment with 112% achievement

Citizen Centric Services (CCS) recorded exceptional performance in Delhi (240%) , followed by Maharashtra (166%) and Rajasthan (165%)

Uttar Pradesh led Postal Life Insurance (PLI) with 129% achievement

In mail operations, Rajasthan achieved 153% of its target

Vertical-Wise Growth

Among the six business verticals, the Union Minister commended:

Citizen Centric Services , which posted 95% growth over Q3 of FY 2024–25

Parcels , with 12% growth

Postal Life Insurance , with 11% growth

Post Office Savings Bank, with 7% growth

He directed all vertical heads to conduct on-ground reviews across circles to better understand performance gaps and opportunities.

Strategic Partnerships and New Initiatives

Highlighting strategic initiatives, Shri Scindia pointed to India Post’s expanding partnerships with major e-commerce and logistics platforms, including Amazon and Shiprocket, to strengthen the parcel business.

He also cited growing Government-to-Government (G2G) services, including:

MoUs with the Ministry of Agriculture for pesticide verification

Collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development to support Self Help Groups (SHGs)

On financial inclusion, strengthened partnerships with AMFI, BSE and NSE were highlighted, reinforcing India Post’s role as a trusted last-mile institution, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Way Forward: Accountability and Peer Learning

The Union Minister called for immediate peer learning and benchmarking, urging underperforming circles to adopt best practices from leaders such as Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Telangana. He announced focused presentations by select circles on Parcels, Mail, CCS and PLI/RPLI, stressing:

Clear accountability with measurable outcomes

Zero tolerance for non-performance

Balanced contribution from all circles

Eyes on a Strong Q4 Finish

Noting the historical importance of the fourth quarter, Shri Scindia said Q4 alone contributed nearly ₹4,500 crore last year. He expressed confidence that a similar uplift could help India Post move closer to its FY 2025–26 target, provided parcels and mail emerge as strong growth engines.

He reiterated India Post’s longer-term goal of becoming a profit centre within the next 4–5 years, driven by accelerated revenue growth and efficiency improvements.

“Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa”

Concluding the review, the Union Minister commended India Post employees nationwide for their dedication and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to citizen-centric service delivery, guided by the ethos of “Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa.” He emphasised disciplined execution, peer learning and effective leadership as key to transforming India Post into a modern, competitive and customer-focused logistics and services organisation, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Q4 review, marking the conclusion of FY 2025–26, is scheduled for April.