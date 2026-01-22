India's Election Commission Extends Global Tech Support and Training in Electoral Management

In a significant move, the Election Commission has proposed collaboration with international electoral bodies to support the development of technology platforms similar to ECINET and provide necessary training for election management.

During a democracy-themed conference, bilateral meetings with global election management heads highlighted the growing interest in India's technological solutions. The Election Commission reaffirmed its commitment to offer robust technological and training support through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management.

The discussions have laid the groundwork for a high-level global dialogue on democracy and electoral governance, reinforcing India's leadership in promoting inclusive and sustainable democratic practices worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)