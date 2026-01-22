Left Menu

India's Election Commission Extends Global Tech Support and Training in Electoral Management

The Election Commission has offered collaboration with international electoral bodies to develop technology platforms akin to ECINET and training for their officials. Discussions during a democracy conference also focused on enhancing India's partnerships and fostering global democratic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:34 IST
India's Election Commission Extends Global Tech Support and Training in Electoral Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Election Commission has proposed collaboration with international electoral bodies to support the development of technology platforms similar to ECINET and provide necessary training for election management.

During a democracy-themed conference, bilateral meetings with global election management heads highlighted the growing interest in India's technological solutions. The Election Commission reaffirmed its commitment to offer robust technological and training support through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management.

The discussions have laid the groundwork for a high-level global dialogue on democracy and electoral governance, reinforcing India's leadership in promoting inclusive and sustainable democratic practices worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

 India
3
Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

 India
4
Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026