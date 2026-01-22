Samajwadi Party Secures Sitapur Office After Notice Withdrawal

The Allahabad High Court has resolved a legal petition from the Samajwadi Party related to the eviction notice for its district office in Sitapur. The issue was settled after the Nagar Palika Parishad withdrew its earlier notice, initially issued on January 7, asking the party to vacate the premises.

A bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and AK Chaudhary took the withdrawal into account and dismissed the Samajwadi Party's plea. However, the court granted the party permission to legally contest any subsequent attempts to reclaim the office space in the future.

The party's lawyer, Gaurav Mehrotra, argued that the notice was flawed and pointed out that the Samajwadi Party held a registered lease deed for the location. The Nagar Palika Parishad's lawyer, SC Kashish, confirmed that the eviction notice had been retracted and any future actions would follow proper legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)