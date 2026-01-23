U.S. Lawmakers Address Coupang Data Leak Concerns
South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok addressed U.S. lawmakers, denying discrimination against Coupang following a major data breach. The breach affected 33 million customers and led U.S. investors to petition for a U.S. investigation, claiming unfair treatment. Investors filed arbitration under KORUS due to significant financial losses.
South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has assured U.S. lawmakers that there is no discrimination against Coupang, despite criticism over a significant data leak involving its South Korean unit.
In response to inquiries during his U.S. visit, Kim clarified that South Korea's stance on Coupang, which revealed a breach compromising the data of 33 million customers, remains neutral.
Meanwhile, major U.S. investors, Greenoaks and Altimeter, have urged the U.S. government to investigate the alleged discriminatory actions, even filing arbitration claims under the U.S.–Korea Free Trade Agreement, citing substantial financial losses post-breach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
