U.S. Lawmakers Address Coupang Data Leak Concerns

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has assured U.S. lawmakers that there is no discrimination against Coupang, despite criticism over a significant data leak involving its South Korean unit.

In response to inquiries during his U.S. visit, Kim clarified that South Korea's stance on Coupang, which revealed a breach compromising the data of 33 million customers, remains neutral.

Meanwhile, major U.S. investors, Greenoaks and Altimeter, have urged the U.S. government to investigate the alleged discriminatory actions, even filing arbitration claims under the U.S.–Korea Free Trade Agreement, citing substantial financial losses post-breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)