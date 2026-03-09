Arunachal MP Calls for Anti-Discrimination Law for Northeast Citizens
BJP MP Tapir Gao urged the government to enact a law to protect northeast citizens from discrimination in other parts of India. His appeal followed an alleged assault on a Manipuri woman in Delhi, highlighting recurring violence against northeastern individuals.
BJP MP Tapir Gao has called for legislative action to safeguard citizens from India's northeastern states against discrimination and violence in other regions. His demand follows an incident where a Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
The assault occurred when the woman, alongside a friend, was taking a walk in a park. Police reported the arrest of four juveniles linked to the alleged attack. The accused reportedly harassed the women, leading to a confrontation, during which one of the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim.
Gao emphasized that such incidents tarnish the nation's image and called for the Prevention of Atrocities against North East citizens Act. He highlighted increased reports of discrimination in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chandigarh, urging the government to ensure equal treatment for all Indian citizens.
