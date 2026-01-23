Tragic BMW Crash: Finance Official's Death Sparks Legal Battle

A tragic collision involving a BMW near Dhaula Kuan led to the death of Navjot Singh, a finance ministry official. The Delhi Police claim culpable negligence by the driver, Gaganpreet Makkad, who reportedly delayed medical care.

In a court hearing, Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg considered the police chargesheet from December, which suggests that the crash, occurring due to Makkad's rash driving, was aggravated by failing to take Singh to a nearby hospital.

The court has filed charges of culpable homicide and other related offenses, initiating further legal proceedings, highlighting significant delays in trauma care, which may have cost Singh his life.