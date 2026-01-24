VP Leads Parakram Diwas Celebrations at Netaji Bose Birthplace in Odisha

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Thursday attended Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum in Cuttack, Odisha, commemorating the 129th birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President paid heartfelt tributes to Netaji, describing him as a great son of Bharat whose life and legacy continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Netaji’s Vision of a Strong and Self-Reliant India

Shri Radhakrishnan said his visit to Netaji’s birthplace was deeply enriching and emphasised that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose not only fought for India’s freedom but also articulated a clear and compelling vision for the nation after independence.

He noted that Netaji envisaged India as a strong, powerful and poverty-free nation, anchored in self-reliance, discipline and national unity.

Recalling the rousing strains of “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja”, the marching song of the Indian National Army (INA), the Vice-President said Netaji’s ideals of courage, sacrifice and unity continue to guide the country’s journey.

He urged citizens to collectively pledge themselves to the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, drawing inspiration from Netaji’s unwavering dedication to the motherland.

Odisha’s Civilisational and Revolutionary Legacy

The Vice-President said Odisha occupies a special place in India’s civilisational journey, where history, spirituality and culture blend seamlessly. He praised the Odisha Government for its focused efforts towards tribal development, initiatives to improve living standards in tribal areas, and sustained infrastructure growth.

Expressing confidence in the State’s future, he said that with continued good governance, Odisha has the potential to emerge as one of India’s leading States.

Reflecting on Odisha’s long history of resistance—from ancient times through the freedom struggle—the Vice-President said this legacy found a powerful echo in Netaji’s revolutionary path.

“The land that resisted invasions and preserved its identity deeply understood Netaji’s message—that freedom is not achieved through submission, but through courage and unity,” he said.

Parakram Diwas and National Recognition of Netaji

During the programme, a recorded address by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was telecast. The Vice-President noted that the Prime Minister had accorded due honour to Netaji by observing his birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas since 2021, and by renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

He said the Prime Minister’s decisive leadership, fearless vision and commitment to national security and self-reliance reflected the true spirit of Parakram.

“Parakram Diwas is not merely an occasion to remember Netaji’s valour. It is a clarion call for every Indian to act boldly in the service of the nation,” he said.

The Vice-President also shared a personal reflection, recalling that Netaji’s life story was the first to ignite patriotic fervour in his own heart, shaping his lifelong commitment to public service and national duty.

Inauguration of Cultural and Historical Initiatives

As part of the commemorative programme, the Vice-President inaugurated:

the INA Postal Stamp Gallery ,

an exhibition on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose organised by the Ministry of Culture, and

the Netaji Sanskruti Bhawan.

He commended the Odisha Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for honouring Netaji in a befitting manner.

He said the museums and exhibitions would help younger generations understand the sacrifices and hardships endured by freedom fighters in securing India’s independence.

Honouring Freedom Fighters and INA Veterans

During the event, the Vice-President felicitated freedom fighter Shri Mayadhar Mallick and Wing Commander B. S. Singh Deo (Retd.), and honoured the family members of INA veterans.

He said the nation remains forever indebted to the courage, sacrifice and selfless service of India’s freedom fighters and brave soldiers.

A Special Cover commemorating the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthplace Museum was also released on the occasion.

Distinguished Dignitaries in Attendance

The celebrations were attended by several dignitaries, including:

Governor of Odisha Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati ,

Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Mohan Charan Majhi ,

Odisha Minister of Culture Shri Suryabanshi Suraj ,

Member of Parliament from Cuttack Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab ,

and other distinguished guests.

The event reaffirmed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s enduring legacy as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and unyielding commitment to India’s freedom and future.