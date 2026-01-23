NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

Harish Daroda, the nephew of Shahapur's NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, died of a heart attack in Mumbai early Friday. He was in custody for his role in a large-scale rice procurement scam in Thane. Police confirmed the death, stating an accidental case will be filed in the matter.

Daroda was serving time at Adharwadi Jail following his December 9, 2025 arrest and judicial remand. His condition worsened during his time in custody, leading to hospital transfer, where he eventually succumbed to a heart attack, according to inspector Maruti Andhale from Khadakpada police station.

The scam, originating from the Sakadbav procurement centre in Shahapur, was part of broader irregularities in Thane district's rice procurement operations, implicating Harish Daroda and others in producing fake invoices to embezzle substantial funds. Ongoing investigations had estimated the scam scale at approximately Rs 16 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)