Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

In a move to ensure transparency and accuracy, British communications regulator Ofcom has announced an investigation into Meta Platforms. This inquiry centers around data provided by the tech giant concerning its messaging service, WhatsApp, during a market review focused on business bulk SMS messages.

Last year, Ofcom conducted a thorough analysis of the wholesale market for business bulk SMS services, commonly utilized for appointment reminders and delivery notifications. The regulator has now raised concerns over the completeness and accuracy of the information supplied by Meta during this review.

Responding to the investigation, a Meta spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to its regulatory obligations, expressing its intention to fully cooperate with Ofcom. The company has emphasized the significant resources dedicated to fulfilling information requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)