Peace in the Caucasus: Vance's Diplomatic Mission
U.S. Vice President JD Vance will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia following their peace agreement. The trip aims to strengthen U.S. diplomatic ties with both nations and promote prosperity. This initiative comes in the wake of nearly four decades of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, culminating in a historic U.S.-led deal.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance will embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia next month, a move confirmed by President Donald Trump. This visit follows a major peace agreement brokered by the U.S. that ended nearly four decades of hostilities between the two countries over the contentious Nagorno-Karabakh region.
President Trump emphasized the importance of the visit, characterizing it as a continuation of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity." The agenda includes fortifying strategic partnerships and advancing significant economic agreements, such as a Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation deal with Armenia and defense equipment sales to Azerbaijan.
Both countries have committed to abiding by international law and refraining from force under the agreement, promising a new era of collaboration. In a related development, Armenia announced plans to integrate its energy systems with Azerbaijan as part of a U.S.-backed initiative, further solidifying economic cooperation in the region.