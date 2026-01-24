Peace in the Caucasus: Vance's Diplomatic Mission

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia next month, a move confirmed by President Donald Trump. This visit follows a major peace agreement brokered by the U.S. that ended nearly four decades of hostilities between the two countries over the contentious Nagorno-Karabakh region.

President Trump emphasized the importance of the visit, characterizing it as a continuation of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity." The agenda includes fortifying strategic partnerships and advancing significant economic agreements, such as a Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation deal with Armenia and defense equipment sales to Azerbaijan.

Both countries have committed to abiding by international law and refraining from force under the agreement, promising a new era of collaboration. In a related development, Armenia announced plans to integrate its energy systems with Azerbaijan as part of a U.S.-backed initiative, further solidifying economic cooperation in the region.