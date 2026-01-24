Left Menu

Top Chinese Military Leaders Under Investigation: A Shockwave in PLA

Top Chinese military leaders Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli are under investigation for alleged disciplinary and legal violations, signaling a shock to the military. Zhang, a high-ranking official, and Liu are both part of the Central Military Commission, and their probe highlights the ongoing anti-corruption measures under President Xi Jinping.

  • China

In a surprising turn of events, top Chinese military leaders Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli have found themselves at the center of an investigation concerning serious breaches of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and laws, as announced by the Defence Ministry on Saturday.

Zhang, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and Liu, a CMC member, hold crucial positions in the Chinese military hierarchy under President Xi Jinping. The investigation, particularly involving Zhang, has sent ripples of shock through the military ranks.

Since ascending to power in 2012, President Xi has initiated a rigorous anti-corruption campaign that has led to the dismissal and punishment of multiple senior officers within the People's Liberation Army (PLA), marking a significant shift in China's military governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

