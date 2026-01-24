Tragedy Strikes: MBA Student Fatally Shot at Shooting Range

A shocking incident unfolded in Talwara as 25-year-old MBA student Rajveer Singh Khaira was fatally shot by his friend, identified by law enforcement as Jugaad Singh. The incident reportedly took place at a local shooting range on Friday evening.

According to Inspector Vijay Kumar, Khaira was a student at Panjab University Regional Centre. After the shooting, he was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive behind this tragic incident remains unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by the police.

A case has been filed against Jugaad Singh, who allegedly used his licensed weapon to shoot Khaira. Authorities are currently working on apprehending Singh, as the investigation continues to unravel the motive behind this grievous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)