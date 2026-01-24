Left Menu

Gehlot Slams BJP Over Silence in Exam Racket Scandal

Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP-led government for its silence on the OMR sheet scandal in the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. He questioned their commitment to justice for the youth and highlighted his administration's efforts against recruitment scams, urging transparency in probing exam irregularities.

Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:00 IST
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has openly criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan for maintaining silence over a recent scandal involving the alleged manipulation of OMR sheets in the state's Staff Selection Board exams. According to Gehlot, nearly a week has passed since the issue came to light, yet the government has failed to release a clear statement addressing the matter.

Gehlot, asserting that the previous Congress administration had implemented the nation's strictest law against recruitment scams, questioned the BJP's commitment to justice for the youth. This law includes the possibility of a life sentence, a hefty fine, and the confiscation of property for those convicted of such crimes.

Highlighting his government's record of taking decisive action, Gehlot pointed out incidents where officials were jailed for misconduct. He called on the BJP, who claim to have a 'zero tolerance' policy towards corruption, to commit to a transparent probe into the alleged exam irregularities that occurred during their current tenure.

