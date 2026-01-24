Left Menu

Revitalizing Democracy: The Importance of Pure Electoral Rolls

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasizes the significance of pure electoral rolls as a foundation for democracy. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative aims to update electoral rolls, successfully completed in Bihar and underway in Assam. Kumar highlights high voter turnout and the need for youth participation and information accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:24 IST
Revitalizing Democracy: The Importance of Pure Electoral Rolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has underscored the critical role of pure electoral rolls in underpinning a robust democracy. Speaking on the eve of the Election Commission's foundation day, Kumar detailed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists, aimed at ensuring electoral accuracy and integrity.

Kumar reported the successful completion of the SIR in Bihar, where no appeals against the final electoral roll were filed, affirming its credibility. The revision is currently smooth in 12 states and Union territories and will soon reach remaining states. Polls on this reliable foundation recorded historic voter participation, especially among women.

Addressing the youth, Kumar urged them to vote consistently and combat misinformation by staying informed about the electoral process and initiatives. January 25 marks National Voters' Day, commemorating the establishment of the Election Commission on the preceding day in 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026