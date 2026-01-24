Revitalizing Democracy: The Importance of Pure Electoral Rolls

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has underscored the critical role of pure electoral rolls in underpinning a robust democracy. Speaking on the eve of the Election Commission's foundation day, Kumar detailed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists, aimed at ensuring electoral accuracy and integrity.

Kumar reported the successful completion of the SIR in Bihar, where no appeals against the final electoral roll were filed, affirming its credibility. The revision is currently smooth in 12 states and Union territories and will soon reach remaining states. Polls on this reliable foundation recorded historic voter participation, especially among women.

Addressing the youth, Kumar urged them to vote consistently and combat misinformation by staying informed about the electoral process and initiatives. January 25 marks National Voters' Day, commemorating the establishment of the Election Commission on the preceding day in 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)