Controversy Surrounds University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised serious allegations against the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), claiming that the institution was founded using funds from sources associated with the terror group Al Qaeda. He has called on the Sanatani community in Assam to abstain from enrolling in the university.

The controversy deepened after the arrest of a Guwahati-based woman linked to USTM, who was found using forged diplomatic plates on her vehicle. The university allegedly attempted to erase its connection to the woman by deleting her details from its website.

Sarma has previously accused USTM's chancellor, Mahbabul Hoque, of orchestrating a 'flood jihad' against Guwahati. The Chief Minister reiterated his claims that Hoque's institutions are embroiled in fraudulent activities and warned that degrees from USTM might be rendered invalid.