Investors Brace for Earnings Wave Amid Market Shifts

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged higher on Tuesday as investors geared up for a pivotal period of corporate earnings, particularly from key sectors like automotive and aviation. This anticipation set the tone for the day's trading.

Meanwhile, Dow futures experienced pressure, dropping due to an 8.6% decline in UnitedHealth stocks. The fall came after the Trump administration proposed a slight hike in Medicare insurer payment rates. The company, alongside peers Humana and CVS, is also on the earnings docket, with shares down 13.7% and 9.4%, respectively.

As the Federal Reserve commenced its policy meeting, the market anticipates stable interest rates. Attention is fixed on the Fed's future guidance and other market-moving indicators, such as consumer confidence figures and threats of a U.S. government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)