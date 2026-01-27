Tragic Love: Delhi Hotel Incident Shocks Community

A chilling incident unfolded in Delhi's Usmanpur when a 21-year-old woman was attacked inside a hotel room by a man after she rejected his marriage proposal. The alleged assailant then attempted to take his own life, according to local police reports released on Tuesday.

The violent occurrence took place on January 24 at approximately 8:15 pm. Authorities arrived at the scene to find the woman and a 23-year-old man with severe throat injuries. A blood-splattered blade was retrieved from the location, confirmed a senior officer.

Investigations revealed the two individuals knew each other and came from the same area. The man had been persistently urging the woman to marry him. A case for attempted murder under Section 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against him as investigations continue, with forensic teams collecting evidence and CCTV footage being examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)