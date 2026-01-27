Left Menu

Tragic Love: Delhi Hotel Incident Shocks Community

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by a man in a Delhi hotel after refusing his marriage proposal. The man then attempted suicide. Both are hospitalized in critical condition. The police are investigating, and a case has been registered against the man for attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:54 IST
Tragic Love: Delhi Hotel Incident Shocks Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in Delhi's Usmanpur when a 21-year-old woman was attacked inside a hotel room by a man after she rejected his marriage proposal. The alleged assailant then attempted to take his own life, according to local police reports released on Tuesday.

The violent occurrence took place on January 24 at approximately 8:15 pm. Authorities arrived at the scene to find the woman and a 23-year-old man with severe throat injuries. A blood-splattered blade was retrieved from the location, confirmed a senior officer.

Investigations revealed the two individuals knew each other and came from the same area. The man had been persistently urging the woman to marry him. A case for attempted murder under Section 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against him as investigations continue, with forensic teams collecting evidence and CCTV footage being examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026