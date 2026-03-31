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Tensions of an Interfaith Marriage End in Tragedy

A man named Nitin Kumar Jayant was allegedly killed by his father-in-law amid a marital discord with his wife, Muskan. The interfaith marriage couple's disputes led to a tragic confrontation involving family members. Police have arrested two suspects and are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:34 IST
Tensions of an Interfaith Marriage End in Tragedy
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A tragic incident unfolded following a marital discord when a man was allegedly killed by his father-in-law and others. Nitin Kumar Jayant, involved in an interfaith marriage with Muskan, faced growing tensions that culminated in a deadly confrontation, police revealed.

The altercation, which took place in Bhaneda village, resulted in Nitin being fatally attacked and abandoned by a culvert. Authorities acted swiftly, with the ACP reporting that issues stemming from the marriage reached a breaking point, leading to violence.

Police have arrested two individuals and are actively pursuing others involved. An FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed, adding legal rigor to what has become a high-profile case, highlighting the deep societal challenges surrounding such unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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