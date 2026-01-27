Election Commission Clashes with West Bengal Over IAS Transfers
The Election Commission of India has ordered the West Bengal government to cancel the transfer of three IAS officers assigned as electoral roll observers. These transfers, reportedly made without the EC's consent, have sparked a conflict between the state and the poll body, demanding an immediate compliance report.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India and the West Bengal government are in a standoff over the transfer of three IAS officers. Assigned as electoral roll observers, these officials have become the center of a dispute that has seen the EC demand the cancellation of their transfers.
The issue arose when West Bengal transferred Asvini Kumar Yadav, Randhir Kumar, and Smita Pandey without seeking the EC's consent. This move, as per the Commission, violates its directives since the officers were designated for Special Intensive Revision tasks.
The EC has strongly urged the cancellation of the transfers and requested a compliance report from the state by Wednesday afternoon. This conflict highlights the ongoing tussle between state authority and the centralized poll body's mandates.
ALSO READ
Assam's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy Amid 'Miya' Voter Exclusion Claims
Mass Protest March in Kolkata Against Electoral Roll Harassment
Opposition Alleges Bias in Assam's Electoral Roll Revision
Revitalizing Democracy: The Importance of Pure Electoral Rolls
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls