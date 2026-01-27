Election Commission Clashes with West Bengal Over IAS Transfers

The Election Commission of India and the West Bengal government are in a standoff over the transfer of three IAS officers. Assigned as electoral roll observers, these officials have become the center of a dispute that has seen the EC demand the cancellation of their transfers.

The issue arose when West Bengal transferred Asvini Kumar Yadav, Randhir Kumar, and Smita Pandey without seeking the EC's consent. This move, as per the Commission, violates its directives since the officers were designated for Special Intensive Revision tasks.

The EC has strongly urged the cancellation of the transfers and requested a compliance report from the state by Wednesday afternoon. This conflict highlights the ongoing tussle between state authority and the centralized poll body's mandates.