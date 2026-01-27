Left Menu

United Strength: US-Philippines Naval Exercises in Contested Waters

The Philippines and the United States conducted joint military exercises in the South China Sea, enhancing cooperation amid rising Chinese presence. This marks the 11th drill since November 2023. The exercises aimed to improve tactical proficiency, showcasing naval and aerial assets from both countries despite Chinese objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to strengthen their military ties, the United States and the Philippines sailed together off the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea this week, according to the Philippine armed forces.

Under the leadership of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., military collaborations between the two nations have significantly increased due to heightened tensions from China's maritime claims. The 11th joint drill since November 2023 showcased extensive naval capabilities in disputed waters.

This military cooperation underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations, as they aim to counterbalance China's influence in the region. The exercises involved various naval and aerial assets from both countries, while China maintained its position on safeguarding its claimed territories.

