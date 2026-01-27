United Strength: US-Philippines Naval Exercises in Contested Waters

In a move to strengthen their military ties, the United States and the Philippines sailed together off the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea this week, according to the Philippine armed forces.

Under the leadership of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., military collaborations between the two nations have significantly increased due to heightened tensions from China's maritime claims. The 11th joint drill since November 2023 showcased extensive naval capabilities in disputed waters.

This military cooperation underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations, as they aim to counterbalance China's influence in the region. The exercises involved various naval and aerial assets from both countries, while China maintained its position on safeguarding its claimed territories.

