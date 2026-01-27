Left Menu

India and EU Forge Strategic Defence Partnership Amid Geopolitical Shifts

India and the European Union have established a significant defence pact aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism efforts, joint military development, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. This agreement, finalized at the India-EU summit, comes as a response to China’s assertiveness and U.S. security policy concerns.

India and the European Union have signed a groundbreaking defence pact, fostering collaboration in counter-terrorism, the Indo-Pacific, and military hardware development. The agreement was reached during the India-EU summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa in attendance.

This pact marks India's position as the third Asian country, alongside Japan and South Korea, to form such an alliance with the EU. The defence pact arises in response to China's aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific and apprehensions about U.S. security policies.

The coalition not only aims to enhance maritime and cybersecurity cooperation but also provides opportunities for Indian companies to engage within the EU's SAFE programme. Leaders emphasized a commitment to combating terrorism and supporting efforts for peace in Ukraine.

