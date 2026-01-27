Empowering Rural Change Makers: WaSH Warriors Impact National Water Security

In a significant event held in New Delhi, fifty-eight WaSH Warriors shared their journeys under the transformative Jal Jeevan Mission. These individuals from various states have played a vital role in providing clean water and sanitation, addressing issues like water-borne diseases, and fostering sustainable rural water systems.

Speaking at the Samvad Samaroh event, Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil lauded their contributions to community-led efforts in water conservation and hygiene. Their attendance at the Republic Day Parade highlighted their role in advancing national water security and sustainability, with significant participation in areas facing water challenges.

The event also saw the launch of national initiatives, such as the Jalaj Livelihood Centres and 'Youth for Ganga-Youth for Yamuna' campaign, aiming to enhance local livelihoods and engage youth in river conservation. This reflects the government's commitment to decentralised planning and community-engagement in achieving Har Ghar Jal's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)