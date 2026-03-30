Haryana's Harvest: Revolutionizing Water Conservation
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has instructed officials to install water harvesting systems statewide. In a meeting with the Urban Local Bodies Department, Saini emphasized pre-monsoon preparation and sanitation improvement. An adoption of modern technology, including RFID systems for waste collection, will streamline operations and improve transparency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to find locations for water harvesting installations throughout the state.
In a meeting with Urban Local Bodies Department, Saini focused on tackling waterlogging issues, particularly during monsoon seasons, through enhanced drainage systems and more effective sanitation management.
RFID technology is set to revolutionize waste management with improved monitoring. Attention is also directed towards safeguarding sanitation workers with adequate gear. Major cities like Gurugram and Faridabad are prioritized for urban service improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)