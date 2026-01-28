Left Menu

Israeli President's Solidarity Tour: Visiting Australian Jewish Communities

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to visit Australia in February to meet the families affected by the Bondi Beach shooting and connect with the local Jewish community. The visit aims to express solidarity following the tragic attack during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration last December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:50 IST
Israeli President's Solidarity Tour: Visiting Australian Jewish Communities
Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will embark on a significant visit to Australia next month to express solidarity with Jewish communities affected by the tragic Bondi Beach shooting, his office confirmed on Tuesday.

The attack, which occurred during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in December, resulted in the death of 15 individuals, marking it as Australia's worst mass shooting in recent decades. Herzog's visit highlights a commitment to support the mourning community.

In addition to meeting with the affected families, Herzog will also engage in discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His four-day visit will extend from February 8 to February 12, focusing on offering strength and unity to those impacted by the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026