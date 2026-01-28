Israeli President's Solidarity Tour: Visiting Australian Jewish Communities

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will embark on a significant visit to Australia next month to express solidarity with Jewish communities affected by the tragic Bondi Beach shooting, his office confirmed on Tuesday.

The attack, which occurred during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in December, resulted in the death of 15 individuals, marking it as Australia's worst mass shooting in recent decades. Herzog's visit highlights a commitment to support the mourning community.

In addition to meeting with the affected families, Herzog will also engage in discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His four-day visit will extend from February 8 to February 12, focusing on offering strength and unity to those impacted by the tragedy.