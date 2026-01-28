Israeli President's Solidarity Tour: Visiting Australian Jewish Communities
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to visit Australia in February to meet the families affected by the Bondi Beach shooting and connect with the local Jewish community. The visit aims to express solidarity following the tragic attack during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration last December.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will embark on a significant visit to Australia next month to express solidarity with Jewish communities affected by the tragic Bondi Beach shooting, his office confirmed on Tuesday.
The attack, which occurred during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in December, resulted in the death of 15 individuals, marking it as Australia's worst mass shooting in recent decades. Herzog's visit highlights a commitment to support the mourning community.
In addition to meeting with the affected families, Herzog will also engage in discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His four-day visit will extend from February 8 to February 12, focusing on offering strength and unity to those impacted by the tragedy.
