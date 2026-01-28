Left Menu

Shekhawat Inaugurates 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, World’s Largest Theatre Festival

A major highlight of the evening was the launch of two landmark digital initiatives by the Union Minister—“Rang Akash”, NSD’s app-based radio station, and “Naatyam”, NSD’s OTT platform.

The silver jubilee edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav reaffirms India’s commitment to cultural dialogue, artistic innovation and global engagement. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
The 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) 2026, the world’s largest international theatre festival, was inaugurated on Tuesday evening at the National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House, New Delhi, by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, marking a major milestone in India’s global cultural journey.

Addressing artists, cultural leaders and theatre enthusiasts, the Minister described Bharat Rang Mahotsav as a powerful cultural bridge that carries India’s diverse traditions, stories and creative expressions to audiences across the world. He emphasised that festivals like BRM play a transformative role in reshaping global perceptions of India by offering deeper engagement with its rich and living cultural heritage.

A Grand Opening with Cultural Luminaries

The prestigious opening ceremony brought together eminent personalities from theatre, cinema and the arts. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended as Chief Guest, with Shri Vivek Aggarwal, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, as Guest of Honour. Ms. K. Nandini Singla, Director General, ICCR, was the Special Guest, while noted actor and NSD alumna Ms. Mita Vashisht was honoured as Rang Doot of the festival.

The ceremony was chaired by Prof. Bharat Gupt, Vice Chairperson of the NSD Society and Padma Shri awardee. The welcome address was delivered by Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director, NSD, followed by a vote of thanks by Shri Pradeep K. Mohanty, Registrar, NSD. The programme was compered by renowned actor and NSD alumnus Shri Shrivardhan Trivedi.

Digital Leap: NSD Launches “Rang Akash” and “Naatyam”

A major highlight of the evening was the launch of two landmark digital initiatives by the Union Minister—“Rang Akash”, NSD’s app-based radio station, and “Naatyam”, NSD’s OTT platform. These platforms are expected to significantly expand NSD’s digital footprint, making Indian theatre more accessible to national and international audiences and positioning Indian performing arts strongly in the global digital space.

Biggest-Ever Edition Across Continents

Celebrating 25 years of theatrical excellence, Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026 is being staged in its most expansive format so far. The festival spans over 40 locations across India and extends to one country on each continent, underlining its truly global character. It features 277 Indian and 12 international productions, presented in 288 languages and dialects, offering a dynamic mix of traditional theatre forms, contemporary performances and cross-cultural collaborations.

Call to Action: Experience India’s Theatre on a Global Stage

The silver jubilee edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav reaffirms India’s commitment to cultural dialogue, artistic innovation and global engagement. Artists, students, cultural institutions and theatre lovers are invited to participate, collaborate and experience this landmark celebration of creativity—positioning Indian theatre as a vibrant force in the global cultural landscape.

 

