Russia's Renewed Onslaught Brings Fresh Despair to Ukraine

In a devastating wave of aggression, Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with drones and a missile, claiming the lives of a couple near Kyiv. The assault comes just a day after a fatal attack on a passenger train that claimed five lives.

A young girl, whose parents were killed near Kyiv, survived the tragic incident, though she is traumatically impacted. Field journalist Marian Kushnir described the profound emotional toll of the event.

Amid ongoing hostilities nearing a four-year milestone, Ukraine's air force reported the overnight launch included an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 146 drones, of which 103 were intercepted. Despite sustained bombardments, Moscow remains tight-lipped on these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)