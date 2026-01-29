Civil Defence Payments Open for Storm-Hit Communities Across Three Regions

Emergency Civil Defence payments are now available for people affected by recent severe weather in parts of Northland, Bay of Plenty and the East Coast, providing immediate financial support for essential needs.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says the payments are designed to ensure affected communities can access help quickly as they deal with the impacts of the storm.

“We want to make sure communities doing it tough because of this severe weather event have as much support as possible,” Ms Upston says.

By the end of today, people based in Rawhiti, Ngaiotonga, Bland Bay (Whangaruru North), Punaruku, Ōakura (Whangaruru South), Mokau, Helena Bay, Mimiwhangata, Whananaki, Waioweka Gorge, Hicks Bay and Te Araroa who have been impacted may be eligible for assistance to help cover food, bedding, clothing, accommodation, or loss of livelihood.

Importantly, you do not need to be receiving a benefit to qualify, and non-residents in affected areas may also be eligible.

“Anyone who needs help is encouraged to speak with their local welfare team at a Civil Defence centre, or contact MSD’s general enquiries team on 0800 559 009,” Ms Upston says. “Work and Income service centres remain open and continue to operate as normal.”

MSD regional teams are working closely with Regional Public Service networks and Civil Defence Emergency Management groups as welfare assessments continue. The Ministry will also keep monitoring conditions and assess the need to extend Civil Defence payments to additional impacted areas as the situation develops.

“We’ll continue to stand alongside communities affected by this event and make sure support is available when it’s needed most,” Ms Upston says.

People impacted by the severe weather are urged to seek assistance early and connect with local welfare services to ensure urgent needs are met.