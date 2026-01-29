Akhilesh Yadav Applauds Supreme Court's Halt on UGC Equity Rules

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has praised the Supreme Court's temporary halt on the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent Equity Regulations. He stated that the essence of justice lies in ensuring no one faces injustice or oppression.

The Supreme Court described the regulations as 'vague' and prone to misuse, potentially fostering societal division. Yadav emphasized the need for clarity in both the language and intentions of laws to ensure justice for all.

The court's decision came amid protests against the UGC's definition of caste-based discrimination, which some claim excludes certain groups from institutional protection. As a result, the 2026 regulations are suspended and will be revisited by a committee of jurists.

(With inputs from agencies.)