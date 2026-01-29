Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail to Key Accused in Riots Conspiracy Case

A Delhi court has rejected bail applications for Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Charged under UAPA, these individuals were involved in organizing protests and coordinating violence. Despite Supreme Court bail for others, their plea was denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:16 IST
Delhi Court Denies Bail to Key Accused in Riots Conspiracy Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has turned down the bail applications of three significant figures accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's petitions were dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

Charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the three were implicated for their alleged roles in inciting violence during the protests. Athar Khan, a former call centre employee, was reportedly one of the main protest organisers at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi, while Salim Malik was among the key speakers at anti-CAA/NRC meetings.

The court's decision follows the Supreme Court's move to grant bail to five other individuals in the same conspiracy case. However, certain high-profile activists, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, remain denied bail due to the prima facie evidence presented against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026