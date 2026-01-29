Delhi Court Denies Bail to Key Accused in Riots Conspiracy Case

A Delhi court has turned down the bail applications of three significant figures accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's petitions were dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

Charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the three were implicated for their alleged roles in inciting violence during the protests. Athar Khan, a former call centre employee, was reportedly one of the main protest organisers at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi, while Salim Malik was among the key speakers at anti-CAA/NRC meetings.

The court's decision follows the Supreme Court's move to grant bail to five other individuals in the same conspiracy case. However, certain high-profile activists, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, remain denied bail due to the prima facie evidence presented against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)