India Urges Action: Protecting Minorities in Bangladesh
India is actively monitoring incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and has consistently raised concerns with Bangladeshi authorities. The Indian government expects the interim Bangladeshi government to investigate these incidents and ensure justice. It emphasizes the responsibility of Bangladesh to protect all citizens, including minorities.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government remains vigilant on reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, consistently raising concerns with authorities in Dhaka, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Rajya Sabha.
Singh stressed the expectation that Bangladesh's interim government will investigate incidents thoroughly and bring perpetrators to justice, reiterating India's concerns at various diplomatic levels.
Criticism was leveled at the interim government's tendency to downplay these attacks, which India fears could embolden extremism and deepen minority insecurity. India's expectations for protection are clearly communicated to Bangladesh's leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia Discuss Iran
The Lingering Shadows: Families in Jharkhand Await Justice for Missing Children
Mystifying Demise of a Revered Sadhvi Triggers Demand for Justice
Justice Delayed: The Heartbreaking Case of Shamaya Saleem
Starmer Seeks Economic Boost Through China Diplomacy