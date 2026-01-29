India Urges Action: Protecting Minorities in Bangladesh

The Indian government remains vigilant on reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, consistently raising concerns with authorities in Dhaka, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Rajya Sabha.

Singh stressed the expectation that Bangladesh's interim government will investigate incidents thoroughly and bring perpetrators to justice, reiterating India's concerns at various diplomatic levels.

Criticism was leveled at the interim government's tendency to downplay these attacks, which India fears could embolden extremism and deepen minority insecurity. India's expectations for protection are clearly communicated to Bangladesh's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)