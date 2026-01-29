India Hosts Record CSPOC 2026, Showcases Parliamentary Leadership

The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), hosted by the Parliament of India from 14 to 16 January 2026, concluded successfully, marking a major milestone in India’s parliamentary diplomacy, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla informed the House on Wednesday.

Chairing the proceedings, Shri Birla described the conference as a “grand success”, noting that it was held in India after a gap of 16 years and witnessed record participation from across the Commonwealth.

The conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 15 January 2026 at the Central Hall of the historic Samvidhan Sadan, underscoring India’s commitment to democratic values and parliamentary cooperation.

Record global participation

CSPOC 2026 brought together Speakers and Presiding Officers from 53 Commonwealth countries and 14 semi-autonomous parliaments. A total of 60 Speakers and Presiding Officers and around 200 delegates participated, the highest-ever attendance in the history of the conference.

The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Dr. Tulia Ackson, and the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Dr. Christopher Kalila, attended the conference as Special Invitees, further enhancing its global stature.

Key issues shaping modern parliaments

The conference deliberated on a range of issues central to the functioning of contemporary legislatures, including:

The role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in strengthening democratic institutions

The use of artificial intelligence in parliaments

The impact of social media on Members of Parliament

Innovative ways to enhance public understanding of parliaments and citizen participation

The safety, health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff

Bilateral engagements strengthen ties

Shri Birla also held bilateral discussions with Speakers and Presiding Officers from 40 countries on the sidelines of the conference. He said visiting dignitaries widely appreciated India’s strong and vibrant parliamentary democracy and expressed their desire to deepen cooperation and friendship with India.

In keeping with CSPOC tradition, a cultural visit to Jaipur was organised for visiting delegations on 17 January 2026, following the conclusion of the conference.

The successful hosting of CSPOC 2026 has reinforced India’s leadership role within the Commonwealth, strengthened parliamentary diplomacy, and highlighted the country’s growing influence in shaping democratic practices globally.