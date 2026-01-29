Left Menu

Guilty Verdict: Man Sentenced to Life for Double Murder in Thane

A Thane district court sentenced Prabhakar Devravji Dhotre to life imprisonment for the murder of an autorickshaw driver and his friend in July 2017. The court found Dhotre guilty of killing Sandeep Gaikwad and Sameer Shaikh under a bridge over a financial dispute related to Dhotre's daughter's wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:33 IST
A Thane district court has sentenced Prabhakar Devravji Dhotre, 46, to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of an autorickshaw driver and his friend in July 2017.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Parag Sane handed down the sentence after finding Dhotre guilty of killing Sandeep Motiram Gaikwad and Sameer Aslam Shaikh. The two were found dead under a bridge with severe head injuries inflicted by a cement paver block and a large stone. The motive was linked to a financial dispute involving Rs 20,000 meant for Dhotre's daughter's wedding.

Despite the defence disputing the motive and lack of fingerprint evidence, the court was swayed by 13 prosecution witnesses and scientific evidence. Additional Public Prosecutors Yogendra Patil and Varsha Chandane's cogent evidence left no room for reasonable doubt, leading to the guilty verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

