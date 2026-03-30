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Tragic Double Murder Shocks Rajasthan Town

In Beawar, Rajasthan, a couple was brutally murdered at home, sparking a police investigation. Suspects, including two minors, have been detained. The victims, retired teachers, were targeted for looting. The crime was uncovered after neighbors noticed suspicious water leakage. A forensic team was deployed, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:30 IST
Tragic Double Murder Shocks Rajasthan Town
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  • India

A shocking double murder has rocked the town of Beawar in Rajasthan, where a couple was gruesomely killed in their home. Police believe the murders were motivated by a robbery attempt.

The victims, Vinod Kumar Sharma and his wife Purnima, were retired teachers who were alone when they were attacked with iron rods. Four individuals, including two minors, have been detained as suspects in the case.

The crime was discovered on Sunday evening after water was seen flowing continuously from the couple's house. Neighbors, suspecting something was amiss, alerted a family member. A forensic team is collecting evidence, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to aid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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