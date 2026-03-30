Tragic Double Murder Shocks Rajasthan Town

A shocking double murder has rocked the town of Beawar in Rajasthan, where a couple was gruesomely killed in their home. Police believe the murders were motivated by a robbery attempt.

The victims, Vinod Kumar Sharma and his wife Purnima, were retired teachers who were alone when they were attacked with iron rods. Four individuals, including two minors, have been detained as suspects in the case.

The crime was discovered on Sunday evening after water was seen flowing continuously from the couple's house. Neighbors, suspecting something was amiss, alerted a family member. A forensic team is collecting evidence, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to aid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)