Tragic Witchcraft Accusation Leads to Matricide in Odisha

A chilling incident has emerged from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a 35-year-old tribal man is accused of killing his own mother over witchcraft allegations. The tragic incident unfolded on Thursday in Kolarafulia village, under the jurisdiction of Betnoti Police Station.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Raimani Singh, was reportedly attacked by her son, Tapan Singh, leading to her death on the spot. Allegations suggest Tapan suspected his mother of performing witchcraft, as his wife frequently fell ill. This suspicion tragically culminated in the violent outburst that claimed Raimani's life.

The Betnoti police swiftly acted, registering a case of murder and arresting Tapan Singh. Inspector in charge, Sasmita Mohanto, confirmed the arrest and provided details of the ongoing investigation. The deceased's body has been sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for autopsy. This incident highlights the dire consequences of superstition prevailing in certain regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)