Senate Seeks New Limits on Immigration Agents Amid Government Shutdown Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer are actively negotiating potential new restrictions on federal immigration agents in an effort to avert a government shutdown. These discussions, reported by the New York Times, emphasize the urgency with which Congress seeks to resolve spending measures.

This potential agreement aims for the Senate to isolate the Department of Homeland Security's funding from a broader six-bill spending package, covering the military, health, and other federal agencies. According to Reuters, Democrats are pushing for stringent new legislation curbing the powers of ICE, with any provisional funding being notably short-term.

While no deal has been reached yet, sources indicate progress favoring Democratic positions. As the deadline looms, the Senate faces pressure to approve the funds by Friday midnight, ensuring continuity of Homeland Security operations and preventing a partial government shutdown this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)